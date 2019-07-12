Mr. Bajaj-Prerna get MARRIED; Anurag meets with an ACCIDENT in Star Plus' Kasautii Zindagii Kay!

MUMBAI: Star Plus’ Kasautii Zindagii Kay currently showcases an emotional turmoil that Prerna is going through. She is forced to marry Mr. Bajaj as a part of a deal concerning Anurag’s freedom.

Last night’s episode showcased how Prerna time and again questions Mr. Bajaj of how he wants to get married to her knowing the fact that her heart beats solely for Anurag. However, Mr. Bajaj stays adamant and tells her that it doesn’t matter to him as he is not looking at a romantic relationship with her and he is content with the loyalty she is offering him post marriage.

On the other hand, Ronit barges into Anurag’s room and gains sadistic pleasure by informing him that Prerna is getting married to Mr. Bajaj while he is prepping for matrimony with her.

The promos showcased how Anurag stops the wedding successfully and gets married to Prerna. Now this might seem all exciting and we are sure you can’t wait to tune in to the episode this evening. But wait!

The episode will burst your bubble as Anurag will only be driving towards her and will dream about this. Mr. Bajaj, after getting married to Prerna will punch Anurag and he will realize that he has lost his lady love forever.

Anurag, for obvious reasons will be shattered and soon, he will meet with an accident.

Will Prerna come to save Anurag this time given that she will be Mrs. Bajaj then?