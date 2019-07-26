Mr. Bajaj REVEALS his reason for marrying Prerna in Kasautii Zindagii Kay

MUMBAI: The ongoing track of Kasautii Zindagii Kay is high on drama. Mr. Bajaj has gotten married to Prerna, leaving Anurag heartbroken. Anurag now wants to take revenge from Prerna for betraying his love.

In the upcoming episode, Mr. Bajaj finally explains his reason for marrying Prerna.

The current track of the serial showcases 'Zurich Diaries', where Anurag and Mr. Bajaj are fighting for Prerna. Anurag is making plans to ruin Bajaj and win Prerna back. Prerna is trapped between the two men.

Very soon, the show will focus on Mr. Bajaj and Prerna’s family life, and Bajaj will finally reveal a big secret to Prerna.

He introduces his daughter Sneha Bajaj to her.

And finally, Prerna learns why Mr. Bajaj married her.

It will be interesting to see how this revelation affects Anurag and Prerna’s relationship.