Mr. Bajaj’s big blaster for Anurag and Prerna in Wedding Mandap in Kasautii Zindagii Kay

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
12 Jun 2019 01:56 PM

MUMBAI: The ongoing track of Kasautii Zindagii Kay is high on drama. Komolika’s game is over, and the romance between Anurag and Prerna has begun once again and very soon Mr. Bajaj will be entering the show.

The high wrenching melodrama in Star Plus TV Serial ‘Kasauti Zindagi Ki 2’ is finally set to see the big fat marriage of the love couple Anurag and Prerna.

Finally, Anurag has taken the marriage decision against his Mom Mohini.

Where the couples finally get engaged, here Mr. Bajaj plans his final war on Anurag and Basu Publications.

And this will call for a big blaster on Anurag and Prerna’s wedding day.

Rishabh Bajaj attack on Basu Publications by buying their all shares in huge amount will leave Basu Publications devastated.

Where Prerna will turn savior to Basu Publications, Mr. Bajaj will hatch a big deal with Prerna to marry him and save Anurag and Company.

Helpless in the situation, Prerna will agree to Bajaj’s deal.

Let see how this cryptic deal with Mr. Bajaj and Prerna will bring a big blaster in Anurag and Prerna’s wedding mandap when Prerna will refuse to Anurag choosing Mr. Bajaj.

 
 
past seven days