Mr Bajaj’s selfish attempt to marry Prerna in Kasautii Zindagii Kay

Star Plus' popular daily soap Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 is gearing up for new twists and drama in the upcoming episode.



Prerna and Anurag have united after much struggle.



Anurag and Prerna’s sweet romantic moments are shown in the current track, and audiences are very happy.



However, the entry of Mr Bajaj is set to change all that. He enters as a storm in Anurag and Prerna’s lives.



Mr. Bajaj is ready to do anything to force Prerna to marry him.



The reason is that his little daughter Sneha likes Prerna and feels comfortable with her.



Sneha, who has turned silent and lost her power to speak, starts to regain her voice in Prerna’s presence.



Thus, Mr. Bajaj wants to make Prerna a part of her life forever.