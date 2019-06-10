News

Mr. Bajaj's entry to WREAK HAVOC in Anurag's life in Star Plus' Kasautii Zindagii Kay

10 Jun 2019

MUMBAIKasautii Zindagii Kay has come to an interesting stand point.

On the one hand, Anurag and Prerna believe that their problems have come to an end and that they can now begin a new life. On the other, a big twist and a surprise awaits them in the form of Mr. Bajaj. This entry have been one of the most anticipated and exciting ones, and there were many speculations about who would play the iconic role.
 
Now, we all know that Karan Singh Grover will make a comeback to television as Mr. Bajaj!
 
In the upcoming episodes, Anurag declares that he intends to marry Prerna. He soon resumes his business routine too. However, he learns that Mr. Bajaj plans to take over his entire business, which makes him worried.
 
How will Anurag save his business and love?
 
past seven days