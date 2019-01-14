Mr. X to kill Abhimanyu in Ishq Mein Marjawan

MUMBAI: The ongoing track of Ishq Mein Marjawan is high on drama, as Deep’s character has died in the show thanks to Mr. X.



In the previous episode, Deep goes to save Aarohi from a bomb blast and dies in the accident. Thus, Aarohi blames Abhimanyu for his death, but Mr. X is the actual killer.



In the upcoming episode, Abhimanyu’s entire past and the reasons he wanted to kill Deep are revealed.



Deep had killed Abhimanyu’s father; hence, he wanted to kill Deep to take revenge.



But before he could do anything, Mr. X killed Deep.



And now, Mr. X kills Abhimanyu also.



Mr. X's identity is still unknown, but he can be Deep’s look-alike.



It will be interesting to see how Aarohi reacts to Mr. X.



