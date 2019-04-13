Mrinalini Tyagi joins Sandiip Sikcand and SOL’s next on Star Plus

MUMBAI: Sandiip Sikcand and SOL are bringing a new show on Star Plus tentatively titled Pani Puri. The show will feature Bigg Boss 12 fame Dipika Kakar and Bahu Hamari Rajni Kant fame Karan V Grover as the leads.

The upcoming daily will also star Ashish Nayyar, Deepak Sandhu, and Tanaaz Irani in pivotal roles. The show is said to be a romantic saga between two people, who are ready to give love a second chance.

TellyChakkar broke the news about Prachee Shah Pandya being part of the show

(Read here: Prachee Shah Pandya joins Sandiip Sikcand’s next for Star Plus).

We have now learnt that actress Mrinalini Tyagi, who rose to fame with Pavitra Rishta and was last seen playing a tough cop in Colors’ Ishq Mein Marjawan, has been roped in for the show. We have heard that Mrinalini will have a meaty character to play.

We tried reaching out to Mrinalini, but she remained available for comment.