Mrunal Jain and Rashami Desai gear up for Rakhi

MUMBAI: Who says relationships can’t be formed in showbiz? Actors Mrunal Jain and Rashami Desai, who met on the sets of their show Uttaran and have been brother-sister since then. “We both got this feeling of getting on the sets of Uttaran, a few years ago. I am very close to Rashami since day one. We share a brother-sister bond. She is a nice person and is very down to earth. We mostly speak in Gujarati with each other. She has never made me feel that I am only her co-star. We always worked as a family,” says Mrunal, adding, “Whenever I am not well or I am feeling low, she calls me unexpectedly. Her intuition is quite strong as far as I am concerned. I am blessed as I have an angel to take care of me unconditionally in the form of my sister. She tied me rakhi to me for the first time last year and I was very excited. I gifted her clothes, accessories and a silver coin. She is a born winner, sharp, caring, a girl with a golden heart.”

The actor says that he will always be there for her. “There are very few people who can understand the real Rashami. I always pray for her well being. She can call me any time and I can call her anytime. We may not meet so often but still, we are connected with each other. This is the second time she would be tying Rakhi to me. I am there for her and vice versa. We have stood by each to her through our tough times. She supports me and vice versa. I am blessed to have a sister like her. She is like my family,” she says.

Rashami shares the same feelings towards Mrunal. “I call Mrunal my bhai. He was very protective when we were co-stars in Uttaran. He is an important part of my life. We come close to a lot of people in life but we connect to a very few. I would be tying a Rakhi to him for the second time. We have a special connection and I am always there for him as and when needed. Some relationships become strong with the passage of time. He is a very sensitive person. We may not meet as often as we would want to because of our hectic professional lives but whenever we meet, we spend quality time. I am looking forward to Rakhi and this would be truly special. He is a good person and is very caring by nature,” she says.