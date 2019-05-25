News

MTV gears up to get a show based on rapping titled MTV Hustle

Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui's picture
By Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui
25 May 2019 12:53 PM

MUMBAI: The underground rap culture has gained immense popularity after Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy. MTV has decided to cash in on this by launching a show based on rapping.

As per our sources, the show will be titled MTV Hustle.

The makers have almost finalized the deal with popular rapper Raja Kumari for their project.

They are also in talks with rappers like Divine, Naezy, and Slow Cheeta.

A source close to the project said, 'The show is a big project wherein the channel and production house are also trying to collaborate with Ranveer Singh’s record label IncInk.'

We couldn’t connect with the channel spokesperson for a comment.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.

Tags > MTV, Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy, Divine, Naezy and Slow Cheeta, Ranveer Singh, TellyChakkar,

