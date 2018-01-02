Hot Downloads

Karan V Grover
Karan V Grover
Leonardo DiCaprio
Leonardo DiCaprio
Johnny Depp
Johnny Depp
Pratibha Tiwari
Pratibha Tiwari
Leonardo DiCaprio
Leonardo DiCaprio
Aishwarya Sakhuja
Aishwarya Sakhuja
Gautam Rode
Gautam Rode
Karan Johar
Karan Johar
Sana Amin Sheikh
Sana Amin Sheikh
Alia Bhatt
Alia Bhatt

guess who
Guess who?
guess more Click Here

poll

Which TV couple ruled your heart in 2017?

Which TV couple ruled your heart in 2017?
previous polls Click Here
Home > Tv > Tv News
News

MTV's Love On The Run to showcase a love story between the same gender

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
02 Jan 2018 03:31 PM

After throwing light on a sensitive topic of abortion done out of wedlock, MTV Love On The Run (Red Dot Productions) will highlight yet another social taboo in its upcoming episodes.

Featuring MTV Spiltsvilla 3 winner, Parag Chaddha and Dance India Dance 5 (Zee TV) fame, Shruti Sinha, the show will present a tale of love between the same gender. Also, actress Niyati Joshi, who has been seen in a variety of episodic shows along with some movies such as Hai Apna Dil Toh Awara and Marathi movie, Kaay Raav Tumhi will play an integral role in the show.

Parag will play the character of Nakul, a dipping Bollywood celebrity. He will come across as an arrogant, insecure, impulsive and violent person.

On contacting Parag about his stint with Love On The Run, he said, "I am shooting with one of my favourite directors who knows how to get the best out of actors. Also, the Creative Director, Akshay is a very close friend of mine. Shooting with them is like family and that is one of the primary reasons why I chose to be a part of the project. "

This episode will air on 7 January.

Tags > MTV Spiltsvilla 3 winner, Parag Chaddha, Dance India Dance 5, Zee TV, MTV Love On The Run, Hai Apna Dil Toh Awara, Niyati Joshi,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Go Top