MTV's Love On The Run to showcase a love story between the same gender

After throwing light on a sensitive topic of abortion done out of wedlock, MTV Love On The Run (Red Dot Productions) will highlight yet another social taboo in its upcoming episodes.

Featuring MTV Spiltsvilla 3 winner, Parag Chaddha and Dance India Dance 5 (Zee TV) fame, Shruti Sinha, the show will present a tale of love between the same gender. Also, actress Niyati Joshi, who has been seen in a variety of episodic shows along with some movies such as Hai Apna Dil Toh Awara and Marathi movie, Kaay Raav Tumhi will play an integral role in the show.

Parag will play the character of Nakul, a dipping Bollywood celebrity. He will come across as an arrogant, insecure, impulsive and violent person.

On contacting Parag about his stint with Love On The Run, he said, "I am shooting with one of my favourite directors who knows how to get the best out of actors. Also, the Creative Director, Akshay is a very close friend of mine. Shooting with them is like family and that is one of the primary reasons why I chose to be a part of the project. "

This episode will air on 7 January.