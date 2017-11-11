The bold and brawny Shweta Mehta, who has won the famous adventurous reality show, MTV Roadies Rising, is set to make her fiction debut on television.

Shweta’s journey from being a cute girl to an athlete has been an inspiration to many women. She is often compared to Bani J for having a toned body and six pack abs.

And now, Shweta will make the fiction lovers fall in love with her as she is all set to enter &TV’s Badho Bahu, produced by Sunny Side Up films Pvt. Ltd and Hum Tum Telefilms.

According to our sources, Shweta will have a long cameo to play in the show. She will portray Badho’s (Rytasha Rathore) couch.

Shweta shared, “Yes, I am in talks with the makers. I am yet to know details about my character.”

Good luck Shweta!