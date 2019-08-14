MTV SPLITSVILLA X2: CONFIRMED List of Contestants For This Season

MUMBAI: MTV is back with the 12th edition of the hit franchise, MTV Splitsvilla X2. With the theme, “Your Best Shot at Love”, MTV Splitsvilla X2 will provide the dating app derived experience on-ground, where 10 girls and 15 boys are all set to find their ideal matches with the help of various personality filters. Sunny Leone and Rannvijay Singha are back as hosts to sway everyone with their charm and be the perfect mentors for the contestants.



As another eventful season is all set to begin, here’s a complete list of the contestants who are ready to embark on their Splitsvilla journey:



1. Pranav Bhardwaj, 20, New Delhi

2. Shrey Mittal, 24, New Delhi

3. Ashish Bhatia, 23, Dehradun



4. Rahul Gujral, 22, New Delhi



5. Uday Sachdeva, 20, New Delhi



6. Alfez Khaishagi, 24, Indore/Mumbai



7. Piyush Sharma, 27, Jaipur/Mumbai



8. Anshit Khandelwal, 20, New Delhi



9. SambhavBaid, 23, Colombo/New Delhi



10. Ankush Kalyan, 23, Mohali



11. Shivam Bihari, 19, Bihar/Mumbai



12. Pulkit Kapoor, 21, New Delhi



13. Aman Dheer, 24, New Delhi



14. PratyakshRajbhatt, 22, Mumbai



15. Abhinay (Loka), 23, Pune



16. Bhavin Bhanushali, 20, Mumbai





GIRLS



1. Alice Gari, 22, New Delhi



2. Soundarya Thakur, 21, Bihar/New Delhi



3. Jinal Sharma, 23, Mumbai



4. Meisha Iyer, 25, Mumbai



5. Aahna Sharma, 19, New Delhi



6. Bhavya Sharma, 20, New Delhi



7. Aradhana Sharma, 20, Ranchi



8. Arshiya, 23, Mumbai



9. Priyamvada Kant, 30, Mumbai



10. Hridya Prajapati, 20, New Delhi