MTV SPLITSVILLA X2: CONFIRMED List of Contestants For This Season

14 Aug 2019 08:58 PM

MUMBAI: MTV is back with the 12th edition of the hit franchise, MTV Splitsvilla X2. With the theme, “Your Best Shot at Love”, MTV Splitsvilla X2 will provide the dating app derived experience on-ground, where 10 girls and 15 boys are all set to find their ideal matches with the help of various personality filters. Sunny Leone and Rannvijay Singha are back as hosts to sway everyone with their charm and be the perfect mentors for the contestants.

As another eventful season is all set to begin, here’s a complete list of the contestants who are ready to embark on their Splitsvilla journey:

1. Pranav Bhardwaj, 20, New Delhi 

2. Shrey Mittal, 24, New Delhi 

3. Ashish Bhatia, 23, Dehradun 

4. Rahul Gujral, 22, New Delhi 

5. Uday Sachdeva, 20, New Delhi 

6. Alfez Khaishagi, 24, Indore/Mumbai

7. Piyush Sharma, 27, Jaipur/Mumbai

8. Anshit Khandelwal, 20, New Delhi 

9. SambhavBaid, 23, Colombo/New Delhi 

10. Ankush Kalyan, 23, Mohali 

11. Shivam Bihari, 19, Bihar/Mumbai

12. Pulkit Kapoor, 21, New Delhi 

13. Aman Dheer, 24, New Delhi 

14. PratyakshRajbhatt, 22, Mumbai

15. Abhinay (Loka), 23, Pune 

16. Bhavin Bhanushali, 20, Mumbai


GIRLS

1. Alice Gari, 22, New Delhi

2. Soundarya Thakur, 21, Bihar/New Delhi 

3. Jinal Sharma, 23, Mumbai 

4. Meisha Iyer, 25, Mumbai 

5. Aahna Sharma, 19, New Delhi 

6. Bhavya Sharma, 20, New Delhi 

7. Aradhana Sharma, 20, Ranchi  

8. Arshiya, 23, Mumbai 

9. Priyamvada Kant, 30, Mumbai 

10. Hridya Prajapati, 20, New Delhi

