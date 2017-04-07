Muahhhh! Shaurya-Mehek to share a passionate KISS

Temperature is all set to soar up on the sets of Zee TV’s Zindagi Ki Mehek (Parin Multimedia).

The loyal viewers of the show can now gear up for a passionate kissing sequence between the leads Mehek (Samiksha Jaiswal) and Shaurya (Karan Vohra).

Till now, we have seen their cute nok-jhoks, fight, love and romance. But this development will surely add more spice in the tale.

The heartbroken soul Shaurya will come to the Sharma house and kiss Mehek in the front of the entire family. This would leave everyone shocked especially Kanta chachi.

If fans of Mehek can’t wait for the episode to air then don’t worry!

Tellychakkar.com brings you the kissing video footage here . Have a look!

We buzzed Karan and Samiksha but they remained unavailable to comment.

Keep your popcorns ready to witness this romantic offering from Mehek.