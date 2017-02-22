Mudit Nayar’s 'entertaining' mobile app for movie lovers

Are you interested in playing a new game on your Android and Apple mobiles? Are you crazy about knowing more about ‘entertainment’?

If you are really interested, then actor Mudit Nayar will soon entertain you with one such app that he has designed!!

Yes, Mudit who enthralled one and all as the lead in & TV’s Badii Devrani has been working on a game that will be very user-friendly and interesting to play... He along with his younger brother Siddharth Nayar has developed an application, suitable for Android and Apple mobiles.

The game ‘Quizambo’ will be more or less like a quiz which the users can play with friends on a competitive level. The game will have a certain time-frame and will include a monetary aspect too. The winners can win goodies in the form of money!!

When contacted, Mudit told us, “Yes, I have been developing this app for nearly 6-7 months now, with my brother. The game is all about entertainment, and includes Bollywood, Hollywood and the actors. We have worked on it for long, and have had lot many trial runs too. We are presently working towards eradicating the glitches attached. We should be able to launch the game in the next one or two months.”

Aww!! Indeed a feather in the cap for Mudit!!

Above all, Mudit will soon be back on TV as the new lead of Colors’ Devanshi (Full House Media).

