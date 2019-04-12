Mukesh Chhabra roped in for ALTBalaji’s Fixer

MUMBAI: Its raining digital content!

Now, we’ve got another update from ALTBalaji’s upcoming web-series Fixer.

Fixer has a stellar ensemble consisting of Shabbir Alhuwalia, Karishma Sharma, Mahi Gill.

According to our sources, renowned casting director Mukesh Chhabra will also be a part of the project.

We tried to get in touch with Mukesh, but he remained unavailable for comment.

