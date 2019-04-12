News

Mukesh Chhabra roped in for ALTBalaji’s Fixer

Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui's picture
By Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui
12 Apr 2019 05:54 PM

MUMBAI: Its raining digital content!

TellyChakkar.com have been in the forefront in reporting exciting updates on digital space.

Earlier in the day, we reported about actor Paresh Pahuja bagging VOOT’s Marzi.

(Read here: Paresh Pahuja bags Voot’s Marzi)

Now, we’ve got another update from ALTBalaji’s upcoming web-series Fixer.

Fixer has a stellar ensemble consisting of Shabbir Alhuwalia, Karishma Sharma, Mahi Gill.

Also, TellyChakkar exclusively reported about Tigmanshu Dhulia being roped in to play a pivot role in the series.

(Read here: Tigmanshu Dhulia to join Shabbir Ahluwalia in ALTBalaji’s Fixer )

According to our sources, renowned casting director Mukesh Chhabra will also be a part of the project.

We tried to get in touch with Mukesh, but he remained unavailable for comment.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.

 

ALTBalaji, Fixer, Shabbir Alhuwalia, Karishma Sharma, Mahi Gill, Mukesh Chhabra, Tigmanshu Dhulia

