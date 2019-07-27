Mukesh Khanna’s take on Ekta Kapoor’s Mahabharat

MUMBAI: Mukesh Khanna never shies away from expressing his opinions. Earlier, the veteran actor made headlines when he got into a war of words with producer Ekta Kapoor over her production of the mythological drama, Mahabharat. Now, a video has hit the internet wherein he can be seen speaking about it again.

In the video, the actor can be seen describing the war between the two over her changing the storyline of Mahabharat and making it modernised. He also objected to other producers’ versions of historical and mythological dramas just for the sake of TRPs.



Previously in an interview with TOI, Mukesh said, “I tried watching them but the way they keep twisting the plot, stuffing tales unheard of selling that in the name of creativity is something I find disgusting. They make a serial on Maharana Pratap and keep showing the exploits of young Maharana for years. Same goes for Rani Laxmibai. When Ekta made Kahaani Hamaaray Mahaabhaarat Ki, I found it so horrendous that I had decided to take her to court. The way she made a mockery of Mahabharata was absolutely incomprehensible. Can you do that with the sacred texts of religions other than Hinduism? I think not.”