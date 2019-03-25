News

Mukesh Rishi and Harsh Mayar join the cast of ZEE5 Abhay

By Dharini Sanghavi
25 Mar 2019 12:10 PM
MUMBAI: ZEE5's popular crime thriller Abhay which has Kunal Kemmu and Sandeepa Dhar has entertained audiences with its three episodes. The series is produced by B.P. Singh and Akshay Singh's banner, Fiction Factory.

The plot will thicken in the fourth episode with two new entries.

Versatile senior actor Mukesh  Rishi  and Harsh Mayar will be part of the upcoming episode. He will be seen in a never-seen-before.

We called the dartists but could not get through to them.

We reached out to the spokesperson at ZEE5, but did not get revert.

