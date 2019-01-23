News

Mukhosher Arale to complete 100 episodes today

23 Jan 2019 02:00 PM

MUMBAI: Time to congratulate the team of Mukhosher Arale! The Bengali soap is all set to complete 100 episodes today.  

Mukhosher Arale premiered on 3 September 2018. It stars actors like Sarmistha Acharjyo and Amila Sadhukhan in prominent roles, and today the soap will air its 100th episode.

Coming to the storyline, the upcoming episodes will revolve around Arko and fake Jhinuk’s marriage.  Saon and Biplab will lure Chumki (fake Jhinuk) to agree to tie the knot with Arko. However, Biplab will secretly tell someone to come and stop Arko’s marriage. Viewers will have to watch the soap to know what happens further.

Mukhosher Arale airs on Colors Bangla.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.

