Mukul Dev to play the lead in Salman Khan’s next on Sony

Mumbai: Salman Khan is gearing up for the 3rd season of game show 10 Ka Dum. But apart from this, Khan is also prepping for the release of the 3rd instalment of the Race series. Amidst all this, Salman’s production house is working for a new show on Sony TV channel.

According to our source, the series will be based on Mumbai Cops. If conjectures are to be believed, the untitled project will be a part of the SET Originals. The new slot currently airs magnum opus Prithvi Vallabh. There’s high possibility that the upcoming show will air on the same slot, post the wrapping of Indian Premier League (IPL) and 3rd season of 10 Ka Dum.

As per our information, the casting of the show is already on and the first actor to be roped in is Indian actor Mukul Dev.

The 47-year-old actor will play one of the leads in the cop based thriller. Dev, who is ageing like a wine, made his acting debut on TV in 1996’s serial Mumkin and was last seen in Discovery Jeet’s 21 Sarfarosh as antagonist. We couldn’t dig other details about his character.

The team will shoot a pilot next month. Our source reveals, “It is a Salman Khan show, it will get commissioned. The channel won’t take a panga with bhai.”

Mukul remained unavailable for a comment.

