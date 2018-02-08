Mukul & Mohit don't bring stardom to the sets, says Saurish

Mumbai: Actor Saurish Singh Athwal, who will essay the role of Jeeva Singh in "21 Sarfarosh: Saragarhi 1897", says his co-actors Mukul Dev and Mohit Raina are friendly and don't take their stardom to the sets.

"Mohit and Mukul are very friendly. They don't bring their stardom to sets. They create a family environment on sets. I get to learn a lot from them," Saurish shared.

The show will premiere on Discovery Jeet on February 12.

