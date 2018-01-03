Mumbai Bandh: TV industry affected, shootings called off

The ever-running Mumbai has witnessed a jolt just within three days of the new year. Due to communal riots, Mumbai Bandh has been announced, resulting the normal life to hit at halt. A state-wide curfew was called by the Dalit groups on Wednesday, due to the clashes that broke between the Dalit and the Maratha community during Bhima Koregaon battle anniversary on 1 January.

While the civilians are affected due to the clashes, the television fraternity is also influenced by the same.

TellyChakkar has been keeping a track on the television scenario. While some shows like Yeh Un Dino Ki Baat Hai, Vighnaharta Ganesha are currently shooting, TV shows that are located in Film City are severely hit by the strike.

Popular shows like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Chandrakanta, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma, Piya Albela, Haasil have stalled their shooting. Shows that had an early call time for e.g. Nimki Mukhiyaa or are located far off such as Vighnaharta Ganesha (set in Naigaon) are working without any hurdles.

TellyChakkar got in touch with certain names from the TV fraternity to know the whereabouts of their show.

Sonal Vengurlekar (Saam Daam) – We had a call time of 8.30 and when I reached Film City there were protestors outside. They didn’t let us enter the premises. They even threatened that if the car moved even a bit, they’ll smash it or ignite fire. Few minutes later we got to know that the shooting was stalled. All of us had to go back home. Due to heavy road traffic, it took me around 2- 2.30 hours to reach my home safely.

Meera Deosthale (Udann) – Half of the technicians are stuck. Only few of them managed to reach the sets. So we’ll be shooting with whoever is present on sets.

Bhumika Gurung (Nimki Mukhiya) – I had a call time of around 12.30 however, I couldn’t report to the shoot. I was waiting for a cab for 20 minutes but couldn’t get any. While the shooting is going on, since the other unit had an early call time. What I’ve heard is that people are not able to report on the set.

Shivangi Joshi’s mother – Shivangi was on her way and then she was informed that the shoot (for Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai) has been cancelled.

Randeep Raii (Yeh, Un Dino Ki Baat Hai) – We had an early call time so we are shooting and nothing as of has happened.

Akanksha Puri (Vighnaharta Ganesha) – Maybe since we are located in the outskirts, the shooting is going smoothly. We are shooting a big chunk today. We are hearing it through our social media but as of now cancelling the shoot is not on cards.

Dheeraj Sarna (Producer, Belan Bahu) – I am out of town but my production team informed me that it won’t be possible for them to shoot. It is better to take precautions at such scenario.

Asit Modi (Producer, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah) – Since it's Mumbai bandh, travelling is a big issue. Hence I have asked my cast and crew to stay at home and not to shoot today to avoid any kind of trouble.

Jay Mehta (Producer, Jeet Gayi Toh Piya More and Jiji Maa) – We took a call early in the morning to cancel the shoot for both our shows. The actors couldn’t reach the sets due to road blocks and heavy traffic. For us the safety of our actors is paramount, so we took the call to can it.

TellyChakkar wishes for the safety of all the actors and its readers.