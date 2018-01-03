Mumbai Bandh: When the unit of Dil Sambhal Jaa was left starving

Wednesday 3 January has been a tough day for the civilians of Mumbai city. The communal riots that transpired in Pune soon became a rage in the incessant city of Mumbai. TellyChakkar earlier in the day did a story on the whereabouts of the TV shows and their condition amidst the state-wide bandh.

TellyChakkar has learned that even the set of Dil Sambhal Jaa Zara was hit by the Mumbai Bandh. A little birdie from the sets informed us that due to the riots the whole cast and unit was deprived of food. Because of the communal riots the food couldn’t reach the sets and the whole cast was starving. As per our information, the food reached the sets in the evening around 5 p.m. The production house was perplexed over the situation and eventually found a solution to the dilemma.

Smriti Kalra who plays the female protagonist in the series confirmed the news. “The shooting and everything is going smoothly. However, due to the riots, we couldn’t get the food. Even I didn’t bring my lunch, so I’m hoping I’ll take a bite from Sanjay (Kapoor)’s lunch-box. But, I’m sure the production house will figure something or the other,” Smriti said.

Another parallel lead, Cheshta Bhagat said, “Actually I’m not shooting currently. I’m on an off for few days. However, while I was talking I did discover that something of this sorts has happened.” We couldn’t get in touch with Sanjay Kapoor and Aashim Gulati, who play the male leads in the daily.

