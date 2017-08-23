When the Mumbai High Court had earlier this month issued an interim order forbidding the apex body of the TV and film unions - the Federation of Western Indian Cine Employees (FWICE) - from even protesting in the vicinity of TV locations to persuade or coerce non-striking workers to join their strike, it clearly meant what it said.

At least, that's what the FWICE lawyers discovered today when the Mumbai High Court judge caned them for the incursions that union members have been making over the past few days on TV locations in a bid to dissuade nonstriking workers from discharging their duties. That's what TellyChakkar.com has learnt.

The FWICE vs IFTPC matter came up for hearing this morning and and the High Court ordered the FWICE legal counsel to inform its clients that they should not cross any lines and keep the gentleman promise that they had made before it of keeping their distance. The judge did this when the IFTPC lawyers showed her a video on how the union was interpreting the term "nearby."

The High Court judge reprimanded the FWICE lawyers and reiterated that they should honour their commitment, failing which a very strong order will be passed against them. And it reminded the FWICE and its affiliates that they cannot go near the TV sets for anything.

The next hearing is scheduled for 28 August.

TellyChakkar.com reached out to representatives of FWICE and the IFTPC several times. To no avail. Hence, we decided to run this story with the information that we have.

