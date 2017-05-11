Munisha Khatwani bags a new show

The very well-known tarot card reader Munisha Khatwani is set to make her comeback on small screen after a long break.

The beautiful lady has earlier participated in Star Plus’ reality show Survivor India and has anchored famous astrological show Teen Deviyaan for a news channel.

Munisha has now bagged a new project for an upcoming channel Astro World for Airtel DTH users. Her show will be called Karmic Shots with Munisha, wherein she will be the predicting future of viewers, and also give advice to them. It will be a 30 minutes programme, wherein she will assist them with the help of her tarot card.

Talking more about the project, Munisha shared, “I am very happy that I will be anchoring my own TV show. After Teen Deviyaan, this will be my comeback vehicle on small screen. I hope people showered love on me and my show like always. Since we wanted a trendy and a catchy name, we decided to title it Karmic Shots with Munisha. Very soon I will be back to predict future of people with my tarot card reading.”

The channel Astro World is expected to launch post IPL!

We wish Munisha a very good luck!