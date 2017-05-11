Hot Downloads

Leonardo DiCaprio
Leonardo DiCaprio
Aalesha
Richa Chadda
Richa Chadda
Srishty Rode
Srishty Rode
Roop Durgapal
Roop Durgapal
Narayani Shastri
Narayani Shastri
Priyamvada Kant
Priyamvada Kant
Aamir Ali
Aamir Ali
Vipul Roy
Vipul Roy
Paras V Chhabraa
Paras V Chhabraa

guess who
Guess who?
guess more Click Here

spot the difference

Nia Sharma

There are FOUR differences in the picture
get the spot difference Click Here

poll

Who is the strongest contender of Khatron Ke Khiladi 8?

Who is the strongest contender of Khatron Ke Khiladi 8?
previous polls Click Here
Home > TV News > TV News
News

Munisha Khatwani bags a new show

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
11 May 2017 04:29 PM

The very well-known tarot card reader Munisha Khatwani is set to make her comeback on small screen after a long break.

The beautiful lady has earlier participated in Star Plus’ reality show Survivor India and has anchored famous astrological show Teen Deviyaan for a news channel.

Munisha has now bagged a new project for an upcoming channel Astro World for Airtel DTH users. Her show will be called Karmic Shots with Munisha, wherein she will be the predicting future of viewers, and also give advice to them. It will be a 30 minutes programme, wherein she will assist them with the help of her tarot card.

Talking more about the project, Munisha shared, “I am very happy that I will be anchoring my own TV show. After Teen Deviyaan, this will be my comeback vehicle on small screen. I hope people showered love on me and my show like always. Since we wanted a trendy and a catchy name, we decided to title it Karmic Shots with Munisha. Very soon I will be back to predict future of people with my tarot card reading.”

The channel Astro World is expected to launch post IPL!

We wish Munisha a very good luck!

Tags > Star Plus, Teen Deviyaan, Munisha Khatwani, IPL,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Go Top