The GOT fever has taken the world by storm and with its finale episode out today, the show loyalists have taken to social media with the most hilarious memes, spoilers and their versions of the reviews. This fever won't die down anytime soon as the last season will air only in 2019. Bollywood and Television alike apparently has a huge GOT loving audience and have put up some quirky reaction videos and photos on their photo sharing apps.

Ahead of the big finale episode various social media sites introduced filters on GOT's famous fictional characters. Munmun Dutta, Babita from TMKOC had put up a filter of the Night King.

Miss Dutta is a huge TV addict and most people is addicted it, she is also a crazy GOT fan, she told TellyChakkar.com, "I am a fan of GOT, like the majority of the world is right now. I found this on Facebook. I'm also a big fan of The Royals, My Kitchen Rules, 13 Reasons why, Stranger Things, Nashville, Covert Affairs and a few other shows. I would remain awake in the night or wake up early morning to watch the repeats. I'm a huge TV addict. I have sleepless nights during Oscars, Emmy's or the Golden Globe Awards.'

TellyChakkar completely understands your craving and stands by it. Hail Television!