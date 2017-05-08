Munni to take a gunshot for Bittu in Jaat Ki Jugni

People cross oceans for love...what’s in a gunshot!!??

Keeping true to this, Munni (Madirakshi Mundle) will take a strong step in order to save Bittu in Sony Entertainment Television's Jaat Ki Jugni (Rashmi Sharma Productions).

As readers would know, Munni is finally realising her love towards Bittu but is still confused of her feelings.

While Munni has been having nightmares of Bhaiyaji (Yash Tonnk) killing Bittu, in a sudden twist, it will all come true.

We have already reported about the couple Vikram-Jyoti (Paras Madaan and Barkha Singh) eloping along with Munni and Bittu, and losing their way in the jungle. And as soon as they will arrive in the open end, they will meet Bhaiyaji and his men.

Shared a source, “Bhaiyaji will ask Munni and Jyoti to come back home with him, while he will ask his brothers to take Bittu and Vikram home. That will be a sign for them to kill the two boys.”

Munni, while on her way will once again get a vision of Bittu getting shot and will rush back towards him. She will witness her brothers beating him black and blue. And as one of the brothers will decide to end the story and shoot Bittu, Munni will stand in front of him taking the shot.

OMG!!

And as she will fall down with blood all over her, the brothers would be grasped with the pain of guilt. Bittu, on his part will rush his beloved Munni to the hospital.

Will Munni survive? Will this incident change Bhaiyaji and her brothers’ mindset?

We could not reach the actors for a comment.

To know more, watch the show or better read Tellychakkar.com.