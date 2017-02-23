Murder, mystery, marriage and more in Star Plus’ Dil Bole Oberoi

The spin-off tale by Four Lions has been presenting the love story of Gauri and Omkara (Shrenu Parikh and Kunal Jaisingh).

Gauri, who has been trying to escape from the clutches of Kali (Rahul Dev), will meet Omkara in the jungle. She would save his life when he would be about to fall down the cliff. But Omkara, who has been lost in his past misfortunes, wouldn’t even thank her and move ahead.

Shares a source, “While on his way towards the jungle, Omkara will witness a sad scene. Kali’s men, who would have caught Gauri, will manipulate the village folks into believing that she is characterless and has affairs with numerous men.”

With the people ready to attack Gauri, Omkara will come to her aid and in order to prove her righteousness will decide to marry her.

With this the mystery would rise with Kali deciding on killing Omkara for taking away Gauri from her and will send his men to carry out the same.

Will Omkara survive Kali’s attack? Will Gauri manage to escape?

We could not reach the actors for a comment.

