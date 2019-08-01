Murphy and his new family to put Kullfi and Vikram in dilemma Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala

MUMBAI: The ongoing track of Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala is high on drama.



Kullfi is staying with Vikram and Mia, and everything is going as per Vikram's plans. He wants to use Kullfi as a money-making machine for them.



Sikandar realizes that he is responsible for the entire situation. He does not want his daughter to suffer because of him and thus comes up with a plan.



Sikandar disguises himself as Murphy Singh in order to bring some happiness in Kullfi’s life. He also becomes Kullfi's secretary to shield her.



In the upcoming episode, Vikram cunningly compels Kullfi to sing for a music album in which he will present a love story.



Murphy aka Sikandar will try his best to stop Vikram from filming such a music video with Kullfi, who is too young to be seen in it.



But Vikram also makes her wear a short dress and tells her to dance.



Kullfi is in a big dilemma, while Vikram and Murphy get into an argument.



Murphy is trying everything possible to protect Kullfi and stop her from doing the video.



This makes Vikram suspect Murphy’s identity. Thus, Murphy now introduces his new family to Vikram and Kullfi.



Well, it will be interesting to see whether Sikandar succeeds in his mission.