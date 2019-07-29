News

Murphy Singh brings a gala time in Kulfi’s sad life in Kulfi Kumar Bajewala

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
29 Jul 2019 08:40 PM

MUMBAI: Star Plus TV Serial Kulfi Kumar Bajewala is going to add a new twister in the tale with Sikandar’s all-new get-up for Kulfi.

So far seen how Kulfi reluctantly parts her ways from Sikandar after learning Nimrat’s death truth.

Where Kulfi has joined hands with Vikram, Vikram and Mia  also decide to use her to gain stardom,

Sikandar has cracked his master plan to support Kulfi in disguise of Murphy Singh.

Sikandar has turned PA to Kulfi where he has taken the charge of Kulfi’s career.

Let see how Murphy Singh will bring new hope in Kulfi’s sad life.

 It will be interesting to see if  Kulfi will recognize Sikandar in Murphy Singh’s get-up?

Tags > Murphy Singh, Kulfi Kumar Bajewala, Star Plus, Kulfi, Amyra, spoiler, Spoiler Alert, Update, written update, TellyChakkar,

