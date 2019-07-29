Murphy Singh brings a gala time in Kulfi’s sad life in Kulfi Kumar Bajewala

MUMBAI: Star Plus TV Serial Kulfi Kumar Bajewala is going to add a new twister in the tale with Sikandar’s all-new get-up for Kulfi.

So far seen how Kulfi reluctantly parts her ways from Sikandar after learning Nimrat’s death truth.

Where Kulfi has joined hands with Vikram, Vikram and Mia also decide to use her to gain stardom,

Sikandar has cracked his master plan to support Kulfi in disguise of Murphy Singh.

Sikandar has turned PA to Kulfi where he has taken the charge of Kulfi’s career.

Let see how Murphy Singh will bring new hope in Kulfi’s sad life.

It will be interesting to see if Kulfi will recognize Sikandar in Murphy Singh’s get-up?