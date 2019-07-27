Murphy Singh's swag saves Kullfi from Mia and Vikram in Kullfi Kumar Bajewala

The ongoing track of Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala is high on drama. Kullfi has come to know that Lovely is Nimrat’s murderer. She misunderstands Sikandar and wonders how he could forgive Lovely and stay with her despite knowing the truth.

Kullfi is heartbroken and thus runs away from their house, which leaves Sikandar shattered and is pain.

Mahender has chosen Vikram as Kullfi's guru and is unaware of his greedy intentions of wanting to exploit Kullfi’s talent.

In the upcoming episode, Kullfi is staying with Vikram and Mia, and everything is going as per Vikram's plans. He wants to use Kullfi as a money-making machine for them.

Sikandar realizes that he is responsible for the entire situation. He does not want his daughter to suffer because of him and thus comes up with a plan.

Sikandar disguises himself as Murphy Singh in order to bring some happiness in Kullfi’s life. He also becomes Kullfi's secretary to shield her and vows to stop her from singing at the wedding.

It will be interesting to see how Sikandar saves Kullfi.