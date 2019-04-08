News

Music to bring Sikandar and Kullfi together or separate them in Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala?

08 Apr 2019 07:20 PM
MUMBAI: The ongoing track of Kullfi is filled with drama. Kullfi and Amyra are participating in the same singing competition.

Now, a promo is out where you can see Kullfi singing in the competition when she is shocked to see Sikandar coming along with Amyra. Even Sikandar doesn’t know how to react after seeing her there.

It will be interesting to see if the love of music brings them together or separates them.

past seven days