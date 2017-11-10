It is music time in Akash Aath's Hridmajhare!

Wondering why do we say so?

Well, the forthcoming episode of the non-fiction show will be graced by ace singer, composer and music director of Tollywood, Raja Narayan Deb.

As a music director, Raja Narayan Deb has worked for Bengali films like Khela, Shob Charitro Kalponik, Bhooter Bhabishyat and Ashchorjyo Prodeep to name a few.

And guess who will accompany him?

Well, it’s none other than his wife Zinia, who is also a singer.

So, gear up for the episode. Hosted by Pt. Tanmoy Bose, It will be aired on 11 November at 9.30 pm.

