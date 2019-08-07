Musical maestros Ajay-Atul feel honoured to be associated with Kaun Banega Crorepati

MUMBAI: Fans of Kaun Banega Crorepati can’t keep calm as Season 11 of the show is all set to hit the small screen soon. It is one of the much-awaited shows of this year. The quiz-based show once again will see Bollywood’s Shahenshah Amitabh Bachchan as the host.



In its 11th season, the show has a lot in store for the viewers. This time around, the tune, which is more than enough to rake up a host of emotions amongst the audience, will sound grander and much more impactful. What is it that will be different about this tune that most of India has grown up with? For uninitiated, music director and composer duo – Ajay-Atul have added their special touch to this iconic tune. Speaking about the same, the musical maestros Ajay – Atul told the media, “It’s an honour for us to be associated with an iconic show like Kaun Banega Crorepati. When we were approached for the KBC tune, the question for us was not what we can do with it, but how much leap we can take with a melody that has already been etched in the minds of millions. But we are happy with the new flavour that we have managed to infuse in the tune – it has an orchestral symphony that makes the original melody sound more epic and magnificent. We hope that this composition strikes a chord with the audience just like the original one.”

T 3239 - .. it has begun .. among the fun .. the run .. for that ton . ..

KBC 11 th season .. 19 years of initiation .. !! pic.twitter.com/BVCInagJZ7 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 5, 2019