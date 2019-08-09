News

Musskan Sethi joins Rashmi Sharma’s next on ZEE5

Dharini Sanghavi's picture
By Dharini Sanghavi
09 Aug 2019 08:12 PM

MUMBAI: Acclaimed producer Rashmi Sharma, the maker of well-known television shows Saath Nibhana Saathiya, Sasural Simar Ka, Swaragini, and many others, is set to present a web series titled Love Sleep Repeat. The series is adapted from a book called 7 Days Without You.  

The love story will feature Priyal Gor, Anshuman Malhotra, Harshadaa Vijay, Raima Sen, Priya Banerjee, and Teena Singh in prominent roles.

TellyChakkar reported about actors Neelima Azmi and Manoj Joshi being a part of the show (Read hereNeelima Azmi and Manoj Joshi in Rashmi Sharma’s next on ZEE5).

Now, the latest we have heard is that actress Musskan Sethi, who is known for her stint in film Paisa Vasool, has joined the cast. She will be playing Anshuman’s love interest in the series.

We could not get through to the actress for her comment.

The cast shot their first schedule hill station Panchgani in Maharashtra.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates!

