Must Check: Celebs who became SUCCESSFUL overnight

05 Aug 2019 07:43 PM

MUMBAI: Television has given overnight stardom to many actors. Here check out the celebrities who became successful overnight.

Kapil Sharma is one of the most popular comedians. He rose to fame with his stint on Laughter Challenge and later with Comedy Circus. But his major fame to claim was with Comedy Nights with Kapil. Currently, he is winning hearts with the second season of The Kapil Sharma Show.

Kiku Sharda is popular as Bumper, Santosh and Laccha on The Kapil Sharma Show. He is loved for his character portrayal.

Hina Khan is one of the most popular television actresses. She rose to fame overnight with her character portrayal of Akshara in her debut show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

The actress was seen as a part of not very famous shows in small roles and then Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah happened. The actress shot to fame as Dayaben.

Sunil Grover is one of the most popular comedians. The actor is popular for his performance as Gutthi and Mashoor Gulati in popular comedy series The Kapil Sharma Show. He recently won hearts as Vilayati in Ali Abbas Zafar’s film Bharat. But his sudden claim to fame was his iconic characters of Gutthi, Rinku Bhabhi and Dr.Mashoor Gulati.

