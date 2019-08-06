Must Check: Dance India Dance 7’s Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karan Wahi are at their goofy best

MUMBAI: Dance India Dance 7 is one of the most popular dance reality shows. The show has been constantly making headlines. This season stars Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan. She made her small screen debut with DID 7 as a judge alongside choreographer Bosco Martis and rapper Raftaar. Karan Wahi is the host of the show.

DID 7 began a few weeks back with a bang and has been entertaining the audiences with fresh elements and a great amount of talent. The upcoming episode has a lot of action and also the legendary cricketer Kapil Dev will be gracing the show. The cricketer's presence naturally left many delighted as he joined the judges for the episode. Kareena and Karan’s banter on the show is one of the major highlights. Karan keeps fooling around and Kareena also takes it sportingly. And this episode saw the two stars at their goofy best. Also, a wild card entry special has been shot where a number of contestants will get a chance to join the other participants on the show.

Check out some of the on-set pictures from the upcoming episode right here: