Must Check: Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya’s dance moments with John Abraham

08 Apr 2019 08:01 PM
MUMBAI: Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya is one of the most popular television actresses. She is known for shows like Ye Hai Mohabbatein, and Banoo Main Teri Dulhann.  She turned host with The Voice.

The Voice is a singing reality show, wherein many film personalities also appear to promote their films, and the latest celeb to attend the show was none other than the handsome hunk John Abraham. 

John appeared on the show to promote his latest film, Romeo Akbar Walter, and it was certainly no less than a fun and exciting episode. 

What do you think about Divyanka Tripathi and John Abraham ?

Divyanka danced with John. She took to social media and shared a collage of stunning pictures wherein she can be seen dancing with the actor and she is all smiles. 

She captioned the pictures as, ‘Tonight's #TheVoice episode is too hot to miss! Watch with Caution : BURN HAZARD.’

Take a look below:
past seven days