Must Check: Erica Fernandes flaunts a funky hairdo

MUMBAI: Khatra Khatra Khatra is one of the most popular and loved television shows currently. It is jointly produced by Haarsh Limbachiyaa and Bharti Singh. The show has managed to keep the audience hooked to the TV screens with its fun-filled episodes. Many celebrities have already graced the show as guest. Now, Erica Fernandes too will be seen on the show.



Yes, Erica, who is currently playing the role of Prerna in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, is all set to feature as a guest in the reality show. The show will see the actress in a brand new look. While she is seen in ruffled saris in chiffon or georgette in her soap, Khatra Khatra Khatra will feature her donning a sporty wear and funky cornrow hairdo.



Take a look below: