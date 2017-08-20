Twitter, Twitter everywhere!
Twitter indeed is a wonderful world where the actors and their fans can connect with each other.
Time to time, the actors post their cute, funny, and delightful photos to keep their fans updated.
Here, we are featuring some interesting tweets of your favourite Bengali film and TV actors. Enjoy!!!
The LESSER you reveal.. The MORE they wonder... pic.twitter.com/LsrzLfiDQb— Mir (@MirUnlimited) August 16, 2017
And so, she decided to start living the life she'd IMAGINED... pic.twitter.com/YvT4X4YCe6— Debaparna... (@Debaparna12) June 30, 2017
Shooting with my favs... pic.twitter.com/bh834mVaG4— Mumtaz Sorcar (@Mumtazmagic1) August 7, 2017
Loving u is lyk breathing..I just can't stop..#MyBoy pic.twitter.com/r4siuY6Tbp— Oindrila Sen (@Love_Oindrila) July 5, 2017
It only takes one person to change your https://t.co/LWy4q8MeZT. pic.twitter.com/90CpBZ1K53— Anindya Chatterjee (@andyact) August 12, 2017
Raining outside... feast inside..waiting to shoot.. while v munch on sm egg roll.. @iamrajchoco & @AnkushLoveUAll Alwaz on diet.. pic.twitter.com/VvzDhuBuvV— Nusrat (@nusratchirps) August 10, 2017
Hot monday pic.twitter.com/w19s4IjQ7q— joyjit banerjee (@pnaopnao) May 22, 2017
#touchdown #goa#ridzniki @RidhimaGhosh pic.twitter.com/2RHTv44wBW— anindita (@bose_anindita10) August 12, 2017
Add new comment