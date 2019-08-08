Must Check: Kapil Sharma-Ginni Chatrath’s adorable photo as they walk hand in hand

MUMBAI: Kapil Sharma, who is one of the most popular comedians, is a happy man both professionally and personally. His comeback show, the second season of The Kapil Sharma Show, is doing well. Fans and audiences are enjoying the show a lot and it is reflecting on the TRP chart.



The comedian-actor tied the knot with his girlfriend Ginni Chatrath on 12 December last year. The two make a lovely couple, and are now enjoying their marital bliss. The latest good news about the duo is that Ginni is pregnant and they are expecting their first child. A new phase of their life will soon begin. And today, Kapil took to his social media handle and shared an adorable candid picture with Ginni. The picture is from their Columbia vacation as the love birds can be seen walking on the streets hand in hand.



Kapil captioned his post as, "You n I in this beautiful world."



Take a look below: