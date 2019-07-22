News

Must Check: Karan Singh Grover’s adorable moment with Vivan Bhatena’s little daughter

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
22 Jul 2019 08:27 PM

MUMBAI: Vivan Bhatena’s wife Nikhila has turned a year older. The actor celebrated his wife’s birthday on Sunday night. The occasion was attended by many celebrities.

Some of the actors who attended the party include Karan Singh Grover and wife Bipasha Basu, Tanisha Mukerjee and a few others. The actor took to social media and shared a few pictures wherein they can be seen having a good time with their closed ones. Vivan wished his wife with a lovely note which read, “Happy bday wifey...glad you had a good time…thank you for all the love and support and specially the little #dumpledwarf.”

While everyone was enjoying the party, Karan Singh Grover, who is currently essaying the role of Mr Bajaj in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, spent some quality time with Vivan’s daughter Nivaya. Bipasha shared a cute picture of Karan and Nivaya with the caption “#HamaraBajaj My pudding with Nivaya.”

Take a look below. 

Tags > Karan Singh Grover, Celebrated Wife's Birthday, Mr Bajaj in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Bipasha Basu, Tanisha Mukerjee, Vivan Bhatena,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Popular celebs attend a launch party

Popular celebs attend a launch party
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Rajinikanth
Rajinikanth
Gunjan Utreja
Yashashri Masurkar
Naura
Naura
Salman Khan
Salman Khan
Shilpa Raizada
Shilpa Raizada
Ayushmann Khurrana
Ayushmann Khurrana
Ambika
Ambika
Faisal Sayed
Faisal Sayed
Ather Habib
Ather Habib
Aditi Sajwan
Aditi Sajwan

past seven days