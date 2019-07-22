Must Check: Karan Singh Grover’s adorable moment with Vivan Bhatena’s little daughter

MUMBAI: Vivan Bhatena’s wife Nikhila has turned a year older. The actor celebrated his wife’s birthday on Sunday night. The occasion was attended by many celebrities.



Some of the actors who attended the party include Karan Singh Grover and wife Bipasha Basu, Tanisha Mukerjee and a few others. The actor took to social media and shared a few pictures wherein they can be seen having a good time with their closed ones. Vivan wished his wife with a lovely note which read, “Happy bday wifey...glad you had a good time…thank you for all the love and support and specially the little #dumpledwarf.”



While everyone was enjoying the party, Karan Singh Grover, who is currently essaying the role of Mr Bajaj in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, spent some quality time with Vivan’s daughter Nivaya. Bipasha shared a cute picture of Karan and Nivaya with the caption “#HamaraBajaj My pudding with Nivaya.”



Take a look below.