Must Check: Kasautii Zindagii Kay’s Erica Fernandes, Parth Samthaan and Karan Singh Grover make goofy faces in Switzerland

MUMBAI: Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 is one of the most popular and loved television shows. The show is loved by the audience for its gripping narrative and chemistry between the lead onscreen pair. Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes essay the lead roles of Anurag and Prerna respectively. Karan Singh Grover’s entry as Rishabh Bajaj has brought the right twists and turns in the narrative.



The serial has kept the audience hooked to the TV screens and it is number one on the TRP charts mostly. The cast of the show including Parth, Karan and Erica were on a workacation to Switzerland recently. They keep sharing pictures and videos from their Swiss outing. Now, Erica took to her Instagram account and shared a quirky picture with Parth and Karan. In the photo, the trio can be seen having a fun-filled trip in Switzerland. The trio can be seen making goofy faces.

Take a look below.