News

Must Check: Kundali Bhagya actress Shraddha Arya looks graceful in THIS photo

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
24 Jul 2019 03:10 PM

MUMBAI: Shraddha Arya is one of the most popular actresses of the small screen. She has mesmerised the audience with her work in television shows. She made her debut with the show Main Lakshmi Tere Aangan Ki. 

Currently, the actress is seen in Zee TV’s Kundali Bhagya. She is portraying the role of Preeta in the show. The show has been entertaining audience with its narrative. Shraddha's on - screen chemistry with Dheeraj Dhoopar is also popular. 

Recently, Shraddha took to her social media handle and shared a picture of herself. In the picture, she can be seen donning a bridal look.  Shraddha, who portrays the role of Preeta in Kundali Bhagya, will be getting married to Prithvi who is the antagonist of the show in the upcoming episode. This is the reason why the actress has been seen in a bridal avatar. Shraddha can be seen wearing a gold - embellished pink coloured bridal lehenga choli with matching jewellery, looking graceful. 

Take a look below. 

Tags > Shraddha Arya, Kundali Bhagya, Main Lakshmi Tere Aagan Ki, Zee TV, pictures, TellyChakkar, Bridal Look, Dheeraj Dhoopar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Sudesh Bhosale rehearses for 'Forever Rafi...

Sudesh Bhosale rehearses for 'Forever Rafi'
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Shalini Khanna
Shalini Khanna
Prerna Wanvari
Prerna Wanvari
Deepika Padukone
Deepika Padukone
Gunjan Utreja
Yashashri Masurkar
Esha Gupta
Esha Gupta
Gunjan Utreja
Gunjan Utreja
Johnny Depp
Johnny Depp
Gurmeet Choudhary
Gurmeet Choudhary
Pooja Misrra
Pooja Misrra
Dwayne Johnson
Dwayne Johnson

past seven days