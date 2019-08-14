Must Check: Mouni Roy aces THIS traditional look

MUMBAI: By showcasing her acting chops and dancing skills, Mouni Roy has made a place for herself in the entertainment world. After working in television for many years, she stepped into the world of cinema. She made her debut in Bollywood as a leading actress with Akshay Kumar’s Gold and since then there has been no looking back.



Mouni has a huge fan following on social media and she likes to keep them updated with whatever is happening in her life. Recently, Mouni has shared a BTS picture of herself wherein she looks beautiful. In the picture, Mouni can be seen wearing an all – white gold embellished traditional dress in which she looks breathtaking. The actress had worn this dress during the premiere episode of the popular dance reality show Nach Baliye 9. Mouni had given an amazing dance performance in that very episode of the show.



Take a look below:

On the acting front, Mouni has three movies lined up including Brahmastra, Made in China and Mogul.