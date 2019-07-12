Must Check: Nakuul Mehta expresses what every Indian cricket fan is feeling

MUMBAI: Nakuul Mehta is a popular television actor, who is known for the show, Ishqbaaaz. He is an active social media user and regularly posts something or the other to entertain his loyal fans. His latest post is related to World Cup 2019.



Well, World Cup 2019 has been quite a journey for the Indian team and while we started off on a great note, the end did not turn out to be the kind we desired. Though we finished at the number one spot after defeating Sri Lanka in the second last match thereby qualifying for a semi-final against New Zealand. The match did not turn out to be too much in our favour given it rained on the first day and the reserve day was a big slip for the team, a little hard on luck. But it is what it is!



Nakuul took to social media and shared a photo of himself from Ishqbaaaz and expressed what every Indian cricket fan is feeling right now. He wrote, "I'm feeling alright. No, I did not cry. It's just a game. We lost. So what if we are the best team in the world. Ok, in my eyes. Not these cause these are slightly dilated. Under slept. Gosh. We could have been World Champions. Again. It doesn't hurt. I'm fine. #ICCWorldCup2019."



I'm feeling alright. No, I did not cry. It's just a game. We lost. So what if we are the best team in the world. Ok, in my eyes. Not these cause these are slightly dilated. Under slept. Gosh. We could have been World Champions. Again. It doesn't hurt. I'm fine.#ICCWorldCup2019 pic.twitter.com/2p1VPII7NZ — Nakuul Mehta (@NakuulMehta) July 11, 2019