Must Check: Parvati Vaze shares her wedding pictures

21 Aug 2019 08:52 PM

MUMBAI: Parvati Vaze, who is known for the show Sajan Re Phir Jhoot Mat Bolo, recently got married. She got married to her longtime boyfriend Ritesh Nath on 3 August. 

The wedding ceremony was a close-knit affair. It was attended by their respective family members and friends. Parvati has finally shared a few pictures from her wedding. Take a look below: 


Parvati and Ritesh had earlier got engaged in Udaipur on 16 March in a hush-hush ceremony. Earlier in an interview with Bombay Times about her wedding destination, Parvati had shared, "We feel a connect with Udaipur and according to me, it’s the most romantic city in the world. Ritesh and I always wanted our marriage to be a close-knit affair, which would have been difficult if it was held in Mumbai. Destination wedding gives you the option to keep it private.”
