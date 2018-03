Kolkata: We at TellyChakkar are here to provide you with the slice of lives of your favourite television personalities. Here’s presenting the WhatsApp display pictures of some of your loved actors of Bengali TV shows. Enjoy.

Aindrila Sharma- In between the journey

Gourab – Style, style, style

Jasmine Roy -- Killer look

Saugata Bandyopadhyay—Simple yet stylish

Tonni Laha Roy – Oh, so COOL!

Ishaan Mazumder- He rocks in black!