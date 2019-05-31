Must Check: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Disha Vakani’s fancy new car

News

By TellychakkarTeam
31 May 2019 04:01 PM

MUMBAI: Disha Vakani is on cloud nine! And why not? The actress has got a new car. She shared the picture of her car on social media.

Recently, she took to Instagram to show off her fancy new Audi and captioned the picture as '#mycaraudi'.

Take a look at the picture right here.

On the professional front, Disha Vakani started her career as a stage actress in Gujarati theatre and went on to play supporting roles in Hindi films like Devdas and Jodhaa Akbar. She became a household name by playing the role of Daya Jethalal Gada in SAB TV's longest running sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah since 2008. She has been missing from the show for a while and there were speculations that she might be back on the show very soon.

