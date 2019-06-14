Must Check: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan’s lookalike dolls

MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the longest running shows. The popular soap stars Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan in lead roles. Fans love their onscreen as well as off screen chemistry. And now, they have their lookalike dolls too.



Readers know how much the trend of lookalike dolls has become popular. We have come across lookalike dolls of Erica Fernandes, Parth Samthaan, Hina Khan and many others, and now, joining them is Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan aka Kaira from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The dolls are a look-alike from an event they attended. The dolls are super adorable. Take a look below and share your thoughts on the same.



Speaking about Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the show has recently taken a leap of five years. To add twists and turns, a new character, played by of Pankhuri Awasthy, has entered Kartik's life.