Must Check: Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke actor Shaheer Sheikh’s STYLISH picture

MUMBAI: Shaheer Sheikh is one of the most handsome and popular television actors. His fans love him for his acting skills and good looks. He has acted in shows like Mahabharata, Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi, and Daastaan E-Mohabbat. Currently, he is winning hearts by playing the role of Abir in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke.

The actor is quite active on social media and keeps on sharing his stylish pictures. If you browse through his Instagram handle, you will surely get some style tips. Shaheer is also fond of poetry and shayari. For his latest picture also he chose a beautiful caption.

Shaheer took to his social media handle and shared a picture from the sets of Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke. In the picture, he can be seen wearing jeans paired with a tee and jacket, looking cool and trendy.

He captioned the picture as, “Suraj ki laali mein bheega hua.. #shaheersheikh #ShaheerAsAbir #madMe.”

Check out his post right here.